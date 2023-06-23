Hyderabad police arrested police constable for smuggling contraband items

The Hyderabad police have arrested a police constable of Benazirabad district police and a private person in the act of smuggling a huge quantity of raw material used for preparing the banned item Manipuri as well as 2 kilograms of hashish

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a police constable of Benazirabad district police and a private person in the act of smuggling a huge quantity of raw material used for preparing the banned item Manipuri as well as 2 kilograms of hashish.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the Hatri police stopped a Toyota Parado in which the police constable Owais Channa and Mehtab Qureshi were transporting 600 kgs of raw material and hashish to Nawabshah.

The spokesman added that the arrested cop was wearing the uniform of a police inspector.

He said dozens of bags of the raw material were found in the vehicles while hashish was secretly placed in the hidden compartments.

According to him, DSP Sagheer Hussain Mugheri and SHO Kashif Hussain Gadahi led the arrests.

He told that the arrested suspects had been booked under Mainpuri and Gutka Act and Anti Narcotics Act.