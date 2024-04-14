Hyderabad Receives Light Showers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 09:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Light to moderate rainfall continued in Hyderabad on Sunday after the ongoing spell of the downpour started late on Saturday night.
The rain, accompanied by strong winds, brought down the soaring mercury and turned the weather pleasant, but widespread power outages also ensued.
Complaints of prolonged outages were reported from various parts of the city. Three towers of 11,000 KV fell in Jamshoro district early in the morning due to gusty winds, leading to suspension of the electric supply in several areas in Kotri town.
The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) cancelled his visit to Larkana to attend a public meeting of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) owing to the rain.
The Mayor, Commissioner Ahsan Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Tariqu Qureshi and Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zeeshan Malik supervised the exercises of pumping out rainwater and of cleaning roads.
APP/zmb/
