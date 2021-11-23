Ice drugs seized, one arrested, claims Excise dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Sindh Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department on Monday claimed to have seized Ice (Meth) worth of Rs 50 million and arrested accused Sartaj.

The Excise Police Karachi led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Harji Mill conducted an operation in Munawar Chowrangi Gulistan-e-Jauhar area and recovered alleged 1100 grams of ice drugs from the possession of the accused.

The value of the seized ice drugs was said to be Rs50m while the Honda motorcycle number KOS-5394 used in the incident had been impounded.

A case had been registered against the accused and an investigation had been started.