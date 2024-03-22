Iconic Music Composer Nisar Bazmi Remembered On Death Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 07:27 PM
The 17th death anniversary of iconic music director and composer Nisar Bazmi was observed on Friday. Nisar Ahmed was born on December 1, 1924 in a religious family of Mumbai. He changed his last name to Bazmi to embark on a film music career. He started learning music at the age of 13 and soon mastered various musical instruments
He was hired by the 'All India Radio' in 1939 as an artist and his first composed songs were broadcast on the Bombay Radio Station in 1944. His first film, Jumna Paar, was released in 1946 and immediately established him as a first-rate composer.
Bazmi composed songs for more than 40 films in India, 28 of which were released before he migrated to Pakistan. He also composed music for legendary singers Runa Laila and Mehdi Hassan. He composed music for more than 60 Pakistani films.
