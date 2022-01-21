UrduPoint.com

ICT Admin To Seal 25 Streets Due To Rising Covid-19 Cases

Published January 21, 2022

ICT admin to seal 25 streets due to rising Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Friday announced sealing of some 25 streets into various sectors, owing to rising number of coronavirus positive cases.

According to a notification issued by deputy commissioner office, the streets were being sealed on the basis of surveillance activities of the surveillance teams and Covid-19 test results from public and private lab /hospitals and in order to prevent the community spread of the Covid-19 virus in the area.

The streets included, 52, 56, 59, 79 and 80 in g-6/4, 50, 52 and 53 in f-10/4, 21, 23, and 28 in F-11/2, 15, 21 and 46 in G-11/2, 31,35,37,38 42 and 44 in F-8/, 5,6,10,11 and 17 in f-8/3 would have restricted movement/ controlled entry and exit with effect from January 22 (11:59 PM Night).

"The exemptions to this order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine shops, groceries store and bakeries, patients for medical aid/medical consultation, rationing, drinking water supplies, utilities and emergency etc.

" "These exemptions shall be regulated by the SOPs issued by this office from time to time regarding prevention of COVID-19." "The citizens are requested to make prior arrangements for their convenience including ration, medicines and reschedule their engagements/ office work before the onset of lockdown/sealing date and time." "The Islamabad police is requested to cordon off the above-mentioned areas in order to ensure public safety and eliminate further spread of the virus.

The Assistant Commissioners (City) ICT Islamabad shall ensure provision of essential commodities and food supplies in the sealed areas," read the notification.

