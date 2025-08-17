Open Menu

ICT Police Bust Thief Gang, Arrest Lady Accomplice; Cash Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ICT Police bust thief gang, arrest lady accomplice; cash recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has intensified its crackdown against criminal elements, arresting two members of an organized gang, including a woman actively involved in theft activities.

An official told APP on Sunday that the Golra Police team, acting on technical and human intelligence, carried out a targeted operation leading to the arrest of Asif Khan and a female accomplice, Sumbal. He said the woman had been playing a key role in the gang’s theft operations, often using her presence to mislead victims during incidents.

The police team also recovered cash from their possession, while legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is underway.

SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan stated that the ICT Police is determined to protect the lives and property of citizens by taking all necessary measures. He added that no criminal, regardless of gender, will be allowed to disturb the peace of the public, and those involved in unlawful activities will be brought to justice.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

4 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan