ICT Police bust thief gang, arrest lady accomplice; cash recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has intensified its crackdown against criminal elements, arresting two members of an organized gang, including a woman actively involved in theft activities.

An official told APP on Sunday that the Golra Police team, acting on technical and human intelligence, carried out a targeted operation leading to the arrest of Asif Khan and a female accomplice, Sumbal. He said the woman had been playing a key role in the gang’s theft operations, often using her presence to mislead victims during incidents.

The police team also recovered cash from their possession, while legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is underway.

SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan stated that the ICT Police is determined to protect the lives and property of citizens by taking all necessary measures. He added that no criminal, regardless of gender, will be allowed to disturb the peace of the public, and those involved in unlawful activities will be brought to justice.

