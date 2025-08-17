Open Menu

Karachi Press Club Demands Transparent Investigation Into Journalist Khawar Hussain's Tragic Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Karachi Press Club demands transparent investigation into journalist Khawar Hussain's tragic death

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Karachi Press Club (KPC), while expressing grief and sorrow over the tragic death of senior journalist Khawar Hussain, has demanded that the Sindh government conduct an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident.

The late journalist was a member of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and a senior journalist at Dawn news in Karachi.

According to a KPC communique here, KPC President Fazil Jamil, Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan and Executive Committee members expressed that the recovery of late Khawar Hussain's body from his car in Sanghar was a very sad incident, which had shocked and saddened the entire journalistic community.

They said that Khawar Hussain was a serious and dignified person, and his tragic death had saddened the journalistic community.

They demanded that the Sindh government must conduct an impartial investigation into the incident, bring to light the real reasons and motives behind the death and take strict action against the elements involved in it.

The office-bearers of the Karachi Press Club also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of late Khawar Hussain in this hour of grief and prayed for eternal peace.

Recent Stories

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

4 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan