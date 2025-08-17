- Home
Karachi Press Club Demands Transparent Investigation Into Journalist Khawar Hussain's Tragic Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Karachi Press Club (KPC), while expressing grief and sorrow over the tragic death of senior journalist Khawar Hussain, has demanded that the Sindh government conduct an immediate and transparent investigation into the incident.
The late journalist was a member of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and a senior journalist at Dawn news in Karachi.
According to a KPC communique here, KPC President Fazil Jamil, Secretary Sohail Afzal Khan and Executive Committee members expressed that the recovery of late Khawar Hussain's body from his car in Sanghar was a very sad incident, which had shocked and saddened the entire journalistic community.
They said that Khawar Hussain was a serious and dignified person, and his tragic death had saddened the journalistic community.
They demanded that the Sindh government must conduct an impartial investigation into the incident, bring to light the real reasons and motives behind the death and take strict action against the elements involved in it.
The office-bearers of the Karachi Press Club also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of late Khawar Hussain in this hour of grief and prayed for eternal peace.
