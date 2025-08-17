Monsoon rains claim 657 lives, leave 929 injured across Pakistan: NDMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) At least 657 people, including 392 men, have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Pakistan since June 26, while 929 others have been injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The casualties have resulted from widespread monsoon rains, flash floods, and associated hazards affecting multiple regions. The NDMA said it is working closely with provincial authorities to accelerate relief and rescue efforts in the worst-affected areas.

The national death toll from rain-related incidents has climbed to 657 since June 26, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bearing the brunt of the devastation, official data reveals.

Of the total nationwide casualties, 171 were children, 94 were women, and 392 were men.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone accounted for 390 deaths, including 288 men, 59 children, and 43 women — underscoring the province’s disproportionate vulnerability to seasonal downpours and related hazards.

In Punjab, 164 people have died in rain-related incidents since June 26, with children comprising the largest share of casualties. The province reported 70 child fatalities, alongside 63 men and 31 women, mostly in vulnerable and low-lying areas.

Sindh has recorded 28 deaths linked to ongoing monsoon activity, including 14 children, 10 men, and 4 women. Authorities have urged residents in high-risk zones to exercise caution as weather conditions remain unpredictable.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 20 people have died in Balochistan, including 11 children, 5 men, and 4 women.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the death toll has reached 32, comprising 18 men, 6 women, and 8 children.

Balochistan reported 20 fatalities, including 11 children, 5 men, and 4 women.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 32 deaths were recorded — 18 men, 8 children, and 6 women.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir saw 15 casualties, evenly split among 5 children, 5 men, and 5 women.

An additional 8 deaths occurred in rain-related incidents in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), comprising 4 children, 3 men, and 1 woman.

A total of 929 people were injured in recent flood-related incidents across Pakistan, with men accounting for 437 cases, children 256, and women 236. In Punjab’s flood-hit areas, 582 individuals sustained injuries, including 225 men, 182 women, and 175 children. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 245 injured, comprising 161 men, 45 children, and 39 women.

In Sindh, a total of 40 individuals were injured, including 27 children, 7 men, and 6 women. In Balochistan, four people sustained injuries—among them 2 men, 1 woman, and 1 child.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 31 people were injured, including 27 men, 3 children, and 1 woman. From Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 24 injuries have been reported so far—comprising 15 men, 6 women, and 3 children. In Islamabad Capital Territory, three individuals sustained injuries, including 2 children and 1 woman.

/395