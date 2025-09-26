ICT Police Conduct Grand Search Operation In Sangjani; 35 Persons, 18 Houses Checked
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out a grand search and combing operation in various areas of Sangjani Police Station jurisdiction under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Kazim Naqvi.
An official told APP on Friday that the operation was conducted with the participation of lady police, and prior to the operation, the deployed force was given a detailed briefing. During the search, 35 individuals and 18 houses were checked, along with 17 motorcycles and three vehicles.
He said the purpose of the operation was to curb crime and ensure the safety of residents in the area. He said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad had directed that such grand search operations be conducted across the district to eliminate criminal elements.
He said citizens had been requested to fully cooperate with the police during checking and to immediately report any suspicious activity. The ICT Police reiterated that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains its top priority.
/APP-rzr-mkz
