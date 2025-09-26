Open Menu

ICT Police Conduct Grand Search Operation In Sangjani; 35 Persons, 18 Houses Checked

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

ICT Police conduct grand search operation in Sangjani; 35 persons, 18 houses checked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police carried out a grand search and combing operation in various areas of Sangjani Police Station jurisdiction under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Kazim Naqvi.

An official told APP on Friday that the operation was conducted with the participation of lady police, and prior to the operation, the deployed force was given a detailed briefing. During the search, 35 individuals and 18 houses were checked, along with 17 motorcycles and three vehicles.

He said the purpose of the operation was to curb crime and ensure the safety of residents in the area. He said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad had directed that such grand search operations be conducted across the district to eliminate criminal elements.

He said citizens had been requested to fully cooperate with the police during checking and to immediately report any suspicious activity. The ICT Police reiterated that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains its top priority.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

31 minutes ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

35 minutes ago
 At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera ..

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

40 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

43 minutes ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 millio ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors

43 minutes ago
 Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father so ..

Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon

56 minutes ago
ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in ..

ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution ..

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first a ..

Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to spac ..

1 hour ago
 UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024

UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, ..

PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties

2 hours ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' p ..

Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' programme

2 hours ago
 UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking ro ..

UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking robot in China

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan