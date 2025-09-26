Youth Shot Dead
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 12:40 PM
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A youth was shot dead by unidentified persons after being called out of his home for unknown reasons,here at Burewala on Friday.
According to a police spokesperson,the incident occurred in suburban village 120/EB within the limits of Sheikh Fazal police station where suspects took the youth namely as Zeeshan Mustafa to a deserted location from his home where they shot him dead.
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached to a spot,shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.
A case was registered on the complaint of the father while further investigation was underway.
