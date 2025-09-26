IRSA Releases 168,500 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 168,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 175,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 109,600 cusecs and 109,200 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1240:50 feet, which was 190.
50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,200 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 114,200, 96,100, 144,100, and 130,300 cusecs, respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 21,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024
PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties
Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' programme
UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking robot in China
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025
US organises UNGA event on migration reform
UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support
UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot
Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 168,500 cusecs water7 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination drive continues in Sialkot schools17 minutes ago
-
DG ISPR visits Punjab University, meets VC, students, faculty members17 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead37 minutes ago
-
PFA wastes 2,000 liters adulterated milk47 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties1 hour ago
-
5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted KP1 hour ago
-
Clean & transparent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa campaign in Malakand inaugurated2 hours ago
-
Suspects involved in murder, attempt to murder arrested2 hours ago
-
Mini-truck overturns in Dera, killing 11 from same family2 hours ago
-
Kashmiri delegates seek UNHRC intervention in release of HR defenders2 hours ago
-
Islamabad, northern KP rocked by 5.5 magnitude earthquake3 hours ago