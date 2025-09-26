Open Menu

IRSA Releases 168,500 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 01:10 PM

IRSA releases 168,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 168,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 175,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 109,600 cusecs and 109,200 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1240:50 feet, which was 190.

50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,200 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 114,200, 96,100, 144,100, and 130,300 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 21,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

