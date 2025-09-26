PFA wastes 2,000 liters adulterated milk

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Punjab Food Authority(PFA) intensified its crackdown on milk adulterators,disposing of 2,000 liters of counterfeit milk prepared from dry powder and vegetable oil,here on Friday.

According to PFA spokesperson,the operations were carried out in Bhera,Bhalwal and Jhawarian,targeting two milk shops and one milk-carrying vehicle.

Both shops were sealed for adulteration,while the vehicle was handed over to police custody.

FIRs were registered against all three owners and the action followed the failure of milk samples during laboratory testing, as the authority continues its province-wide sampling campaign.

The PFA spokesman urged citizens to report any complaints regarding food adulteration by calling its helpline at 1223.