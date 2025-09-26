Open Menu

PFA Wastes 2,000 Liters Adulterated Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 12:30 PM

PFA wastes 2,000 liters adulterated milk

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Punjab Food Authority(PFA) intensified its crackdown on milk adulterators,disposing of 2,000 liters of counterfeit milk prepared from dry powder and vegetable oil,here on Friday.

According to PFA spokesperson,the operations were carried out in Bhera,Bhalwal and Jhawarian,targeting two milk shops and one milk-carrying vehicle.

Both shops were sealed for adulteration,while the vehicle was handed over to police custody.

FIRs were registered against all three owners and the action followed the failure of milk samples during laboratory testing, as the authority continues its province-wide sampling campaign.

The PFA spokesman urged citizens to report any complaints regarding food adulteration by calling its helpline at 1223.

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, ..

PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties

26 minutes ago
 UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking ro ..

UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking robot in China

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

4 hours ago
 US organises UNGA event on migration reform

US organises UNGA event on migration reform

11 hours ago
 UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitari ..

UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support

12 hours ago
UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Cham ..

UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd mee ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025

13 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot

13 hours ago
 Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections ca ..

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

13 hours ago
 One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electroc ..

One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road

13 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan