PHA Installing Saplings At Canal Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A citizen filed a complaint to Commissioner Sargodha that about 1,000 trees need to be planted on canal road, which was considered the second most beautiful road in Sargodha after University road,here on Friday.
Taking immediate notice of the complaint,Commissioner Sargodha issued orders to PHA Sargodha.
According to a spokesperson,Following which,Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) immediately started plantation on Canal Road and so far, more than 500 saplings and about 300 trees have been planted.
Expressing his views on the occasion,Commissioner Sargodha,Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan said that"Environmentally friendly measures are among the priorities of the current government of Pakistan.
Trees not only beautify the city but are also indispensable for the elimination of air pollution,ecological balance and the health of citizens."
The citizens appreciated this timely initiative of the Commissioner Sargodha and said that tree plantation on Canal Road will not only enhance the beauty of the city but will also provide a pleasant view to the travelers coming to Sargodha.
Recent Stories
TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market
At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident
Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors
Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon
ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution ..
Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to spac ..
UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024
PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties
Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' programme
UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking robot in China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA installing saplings at canal road3 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conduct grand search operation in Sangjani; 35 persons, 18 houses checked3 minutes ago
-
TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions31 minutes ago
-
At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident40 minutes ago
-
Ecotourism through digital lens: Exploring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s untamed beauty for economic gains53 minutes ago
-
License deadline extended to October 7; unlicensed drivers will be prosecuted, DIG Says53 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 168,500 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
HPV vaccination drive continues in Sialkot schools1 hour ago
-
DG ISPR visits Punjab University, meets VC, students, faculty members1 hour ago
-
Youth shot dead2 hours ago
-
PFA wastes 2,000 liters adulterated milk2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties2 hours ago