PHA Installing Saplings At Canal Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

PHA installing saplings at canal road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A citizen filed a complaint to Commissioner Sargodha that about 1,000 trees need to be planted on canal road, which was considered the second most beautiful road in Sargodha after University road,here on Friday.

Taking immediate notice of the complaint,Commissioner Sargodha issued orders to PHA Sargodha.

According to a spokesperson,Following which,Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) immediately started plantation on Canal Road and so far, more than 500 saplings and about 300 trees have been planted.

Expressing his views on the occasion,Commissioner Sargodha,Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan said that"Environmentally friendly measures are among the priorities of the current government of Pakistan.

Trees not only beautify the city but are also indispensable for the elimination of air pollution,ecological balance and the health of citizens."

The citizens appreciated this timely initiative of the Commissioner Sargodha and said that tree plantation on Canal Road will not only enhance the beauty of the city but will also provide a pleasant view to the travelers coming to Sargodha.

