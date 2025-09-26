Open Menu

License Deadline Extended To October 7; Unlicensed Drivers Will Be Prosecuted, DIG Says

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq said on Friday that the last date for obtaining a valid driving license has been extended from October 1 to October 7, warning that strict action will be taken against anyone found driving without a license or violating traffic rules after this final extension.

Islamabad Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, while speaking to a local news channel, said that the police have given a final extension for obtaining or renewing driving licenses until October 7.

He warned that there will be zero tolerance for lawbreakers after this deadline, and strict action will be taken against anyone found driving without a valid license or violating traffic rules.

“This extension is the last opportunity for citizens to comply with the law and avoid penalties,” he added.

The DIG also informed that the facilitation center at F-6 will remain open 24/7 to help citizens with their license applications and renewals, while other centers will operate until 9 PM daily.

Additionally, all 12 police stations (thanas) in Islamabad will provide facilities for license renewal and related services to make it easier for people to complete their formalities on time.

He further highlighted that complaint desks have been set up and a strong complaint management system is in place to address any issues promptly and ensure transparency throughout the process.

He warned that, in strict collaboration with the FIA, Islamabad Police will impose severe penalties on underage and unlicensed drivers, including immediate vehicle impoundment, emphasizing that there will be no tolerance for violators.

He ensured that any issues raised would be resolved with a timely response.

He said Islamabad Police will adopt a zero-tolerance policy for traffic rule violators, emphasizing that strict enforcement measures will be taken to ensure road safety and discipline across the city.

