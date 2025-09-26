HPV vaccination drive continues in Sialkot schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority(DHA) Sialkot continued its efforts to protect children through the ongoing Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DHA,Dr.

Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary visited Unique High school,Sublime Chowk,UC Miana Pura to review the campaign’s progress.

During the visit,he observed that staff were present as per the plan,vaccines were available according to SoPs, and all required logistics were in place.A total of 50 children were vaccinated during the visit hours.

CEO Aslam Chaudhary expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and performance of the campaign team.