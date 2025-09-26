HPV Vaccination Drive Continues In Sialkot Schools
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority(DHA) Sialkot continued its efforts to protect children through the ongoing Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign,here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DHA,Dr.
Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary visited Unique High school,Sublime Chowk,UC Miana Pura to review the campaign’s progress.
During the visit,he observed that staff were present as per the plan,vaccines were available according to SoPs, and all required logistics were in place.A total of 50 children were vaccinated during the visit hours.
CEO Aslam Chaudhary expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and performance of the campaign team.
Recent Stories
UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024
PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties
Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' programme
UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking robot in China
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025
US organises UNGA event on migration reform
UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support
UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot
Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HPV vaccination drive continues in Sialkot schools9 minutes ago
-
DG ISPR visits Punjab University, meets VC, students, faculty members9 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead29 minutes ago
-
PFA wastes 2,000 liters adulterated milk39 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties55 minutes ago
-
5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted KP1 hour ago
-
Clean & transparent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa campaign in Malakand inaugurated1 hour ago
-
Suspects involved in murder, attempt to murder arrested2 hours ago
-
Mini-truck overturns in Dera, killing 11 from same family2 hours ago
-
Kashmiri delegates seek UNHRC intervention in release of HR defenders2 hours ago
-
Islamabad, northern KP rocked by 5.5 magnitude earthquake2 hours ago
-
Pakistan pledges to counter non communicable diseases11 hours ago