DG ISPR Visits Punjab University, Meets VC, Students, Faculty Members
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visited Punjab University and held a special session with students and faculty members.
He was warmly welcomed by the students and university administration upon his arrival. The DG ISPR also met with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad and faculty members.
The students and faculty members paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for its victory in Marka-e-Haq against India.
“For the defense of our beloved homeland, they stand with the Pakistan Army at all times,” the participants said.
They said that the session with the DG ISPR helped them gain awareness about disinformation and fake news. “Such sessions are necessary to address misunderstandings among the youth,” they remarked.
The students also expressed a firm resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in the defense of the motherland.
