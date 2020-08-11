UrduPoint.com
ID To Be Celebrate By Planting A Sapling

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

ID to be celebrate by planting a sapling

Tiger Force and PTI Youth wing decided to celebrate 74th Independence Day in a unique way here on Friday by planting maximum saplings in district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Tiger Force and PTI Youth wing decided to celebrate 74th Independence Day in a unique way here on Friday by planting maximum saplings in district Faisalabad.

A spokesman of the PTI Youth Wing while talking to APP that all arrangements have been finalized to celebrate Independence Day by planting saplings at roadsides, green belts, public parks, lawns and plots of hospitals and educational institutes in addition to brinks of canals.

He said that people used to celebrate Independence Day by hoisting national flags on their buildings but PTI Youth Wing and Tiger Force have decided to celebrate Independence Day this year by hoisting national flags and flags of Kashmir along with massive plantation of saplings across the district.

He said that traders' organizations, social and religious outfits have also been contacted to celebrate 74th Independence Day by planting maximum saplings,so that we could save Pakistan from environmental hazards, besides renewing our pledge to put it on way to progress and prosperity.

Responding to a question,he said that people spend huge money on purchasing buntings, balloons and other articles,but Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to plant maximum trees on Independence day.

Earlier,Tiger Force planted 112,519 saplings across the district and now the force will again participate in tree plantation campaign on Independence Day, he added.

