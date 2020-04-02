UrduPoint.com
IDWP Approves 17 Rural Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Development Working Party (IDWP) on Thursday has approved 17 rural development projects during the meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad.

Khurram Nawaz, MNA, NA-52, representatives of Planning Division, Finance Division and Ministry of Interior were also present in the meeting.

After detailed deliberation, 17 projects were approved and project of Tehsil office was deferred for next meeting.

Approved projects comprise of rural roads, sanitation, provision of sui gas and water supply schemes with a total budget of Rs. 956 million under PSDP and Rs. 450 million under SDGs.

All projects are planned to be completed in current financial year. The chair emphasized the department to ensure the quality of work while execution and timely completion of projects.

