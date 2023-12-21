Open Menu

IESCO Detects 2,527 Suspected Meters In Current Month

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

IESCO detects 2,527 suspected meters in current month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has caught 2,527 suspected meters so far in the current month in various circles of the company during the ongoing power anti power theft and recovery drive.

Sharing the details, the IESCO spokesperson told that IESCO teams checked over 118,000 meters in various circles. Out of total, 2,514 meters were found slow and 13 tampered while 85 consumers were getting direct electric supply. Fine of over Rs 80 million has imposed on the power pilferers besides arresting 27 power thieves.

He requested the customers to report power pilferage at toll free no 118.

