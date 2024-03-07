IESCO Finalizes Road Map Towards Provision Of Uninterrupted Power Supply In Ramazan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 10:38 PM
Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad khan Thursday said that management has finalized the road map towards provision of uninterrupted power supply, best and timely services to valuable customers during the Holy month of Ramzan especially during seher and iftar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad khan Thursday said that management has finalized the road map towards provision of uninterrupted power supply, best and timely services to valuable customers during the Holy month of Ramzan especially during seher and iftar.
He said that Monitoring rooms at Islamabad and all operation circles have been established where senior officers along with staff members will remain present to monitor electricity continuity position on 114 Nos 132 KV grid stations and 1360 Nos 11kv feeders, said a press release.
Monitoring teams will also ensure early rectification of faults and tripping’s on feeders and will keep close liaison with field formations. In any emergency position like heavy rain etc these monitoring teams will also work as disaster management cell.
IESCO Chief Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan further briefed regarding arrangements that to meet with any emergency or to rectify customer complaints without any delay extra cables, meters, poles etc have been given to operation and construction formations. For registration of customers power outage complaints relevant SDO complaint number, help line number 118 and complaint and monitoring cell numbers 0519252933-4 will available 24/7.
He directed field formations to remain alert 24 hours and any laxity and negligence towards provision of best services to valuable customers will not be tolerated.Muhammad Aslam khan Chief Engineer operation being the focal person will directly supervises whole activities.
Recent Stories
Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..
PUC urges global Islamic scholars to condemn Israeli brutality in 'Friday Sermon ..
AJK PM inaugurates Shah Sultan Bridge
ISSI hosts “Next-Generation International Security Experts Conference 2024"
Court terminates order for declaring Gandapur as absconder
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 case
Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU
Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable communities6 minutes ago
-
PUC urges global Islamic scholars to condemn Israeli brutality in 'Friday Sermons'6 minutes ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates Shah Sultan Bridge3 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts “Next-Generation International Security Experts Conference 2024"6 minutes ago
-
Court terminates order for declaring Gandapur as absconder3 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 case3 minutes ago
-
Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of Bhutto1 hour ago
-
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU1 hour ago
-
Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help1 hour ago
-
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct1 hour ago
-
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh2 hours ago
-
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes2 hours ago