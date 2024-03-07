Open Menu

IESCO Finalizes Road Map Towards Provision Of Uninterrupted Power Supply In Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 10:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad khan Thursday said that management has finalized the road map towards provision of uninterrupted power supply, best and timely services to valuable customers during the Holy month of Ramzan especially during seher and iftar.

He said that Monitoring rooms at Islamabad and all operation circles have been established where senior officers along with staff members will remain present to monitor electricity continuity position on 114 Nos 132 KV grid stations and 1360 Nos 11kv feeders, said a press release.

Monitoring teams will also ensure early rectification of faults and tripping’s on feeders and will keep close liaison with field formations. In any emergency position like heavy rain etc these monitoring teams will also work as disaster management cell.

IESCO Chief Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan further briefed regarding arrangements that to meet with any emergency or to rectify customer complaints without any delay extra cables, meters, poles etc have been given to operation and construction formations. For registration of customers power outage complaints relevant SDO complaint number, help line number 118 and complaint and monitoring cell numbers 0519252933-4 will available 24/7.

He directed field formations to remain alert 24 hours and any laxity and negligence towards provision of best services to valuable customers will not be tolerated.Muhammad Aslam khan Chief Engineer operation being the focal person will directly supervises whole activities.

More Stories From Pakistan