Open Menu

IESCO Imposes Fines Of 539.23 Mln On People Involved In Power Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM

IESCO imposes fines of 539.23 mln on people involved in power theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) During the ongoing anti-power theft campaign, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has imposed fines totaling 539.23 million against people involved in power theft.

Spearheaded by IESCO Chief Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, the campaign, initiated on September 7, 2023, has backing from both the government and the Ministry of Energy.

With the unwavering support of governmental bodies, provincial administrations, and law enforcement agencies, detection teams deployed by IESCO have made notable strides in curbing electricity pilferage across its operational circles.

In February 2024 alone, 311 power thieves were apprehended by these vigilant teams, resulting in fines amounting to 22.

9 million. Moreover, 28 individuals involved in electricity theft were promptly arrested by the police.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that the ongoing campaign has helped to reduce power theft cases and company line losses, coupled with a substantial increase in revenue.

He reaffirmed IESCO's steadfast commitment to eradicating this menace, vowing no compromises in the fight against power theft. Encouraging community participation, he urged customers to report any instances of power theft promptly to relevant authorities via the dedicated helpline number, 118.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company February September From Government Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

15 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

15 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

15 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

15 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

16 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

16 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

16 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

16 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

16 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan