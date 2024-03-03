IESCO Imposes Fines Of 539.23 Mln On People Involved In Power Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) During the ongoing anti-power theft campaign, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has imposed fines totaling 539.23 million against people involved in power theft.
Spearheaded by IESCO Chief Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan, the campaign, initiated on September 7, 2023, has backing from both the government and the Ministry of Energy.
With the unwavering support of governmental bodies, provincial administrations, and law enforcement agencies, detection teams deployed by IESCO have made notable strides in curbing electricity pilferage across its operational circles.
In February 2024 alone, 311 power thieves were apprehended by these vigilant teams, resulting in fines amounting to 22.
9 million. Moreover, 28 individuals involved in electricity theft were promptly arrested by the police.
Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that the ongoing campaign has helped to reduce power theft cases and company line losses, coupled with a substantial increase in revenue.
He reaffirmed IESCO's steadfast commitment to eradicating this menace, vowing no compromises in the fight against power theft. Encouraging community participation, he urged customers to report any instances of power theft promptly to relevant authorities via the dedicated helpline number, 118.
