IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Curry Road, Khurram Colony, Mandi Bhalwal, Puran, Fatehpur, Kohar, KTM, Boliana, RTM, Thackeray, Feeders From 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Gagan, Chahan, Mahouta, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lalazar, Lala Rukh, Purmiana, Garhi Afghana, Ghazi Kohli, Industrial Estate, Hussain Abad, Ahmednagar, Col.

Sher Khan, Fateh Jang Rural, Khanda, Laniwala Feeder, From 09:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, Dawlatullah, Adi, Baharpur, Treat, Golf City, Mangyal, Shahpur, Angori, I-14/3, Feeders, From 08:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industrial, Model Town, Kashif Gul, Kohsar Valley, Wah General Hospital Feeders, from From 07:00 AM to 01:00 PM. Bhikri, PAF Mureed, Jamalwal, Megan, Millat Chowk, RA Bazar Feeders and surrounding areas.