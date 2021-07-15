IESCO notifies E-Katcharies schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified schedule for holding E-Katcharies across its five operational circles of the company for prompt reddressal of consumers' complaints.

According to the schedule, the E-Katcharies would be held on Friday.

SE IESCO Islamabad Circle would listen the consumers complaints at telephone 051-9260194, SE Rawalpindi City Circle at 051-9292675, SE Rawalpindi Cantt Circle at 051-9293048, SE Attock Circle at 051-4950343, SE Chakwal circle at 0543-668500 and SE Jhelum Circle at 0544-9270377 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The IESCO requested valued customers to participate in on line Katcharies for immediate solution to their complaints. IESCO Chief Ch. Abdul Razaq would personally monitor the online Katcharies.