IG jail Punjab pays his annual visit

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Inspector General prisons Punjab Farooq Nazir on Wednesday paid his annual visit to District jail Sargodha.

Deputy inspector General prisons Sargodha region Saeed-ullah Gondal welcomed him warmly.

Group of special jail police jawans gave him guard of honour.

Farooq Nazir inspected various sections of jail including kitchen,lock up, visiting gallery and barracks and checked the facilities being provided to them .

He also reviewed Sargodha jail security and checked the quality of weapons and standards of security measures.

Farooq Nazir met prisoners and inquiry about the provision of facilities.He directed staffers concerned to work with devotion and determination.