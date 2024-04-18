IG Punjab ensuring revolutionary measures for welfare of police employees

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring revolutionary measures for the best welfare of police employees and their families and the officials posted in all the districts of the province have been provided record relief in every category including health and education etc

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring revolutionary measures for the best welfare of police employees and their families and the officials posted in all the districts of the province have been provided record relief in every category including health and education etc.

Punjab Police Spokesman said that in the first 3 months of the year 2024, more than 81 crore 48 lakh rupees have been spent on the welfare of the force and the welfare branch has provided financial relief to thousands of personnel in all categories.

The Spokesman said that more than 338.3 million rupees 60 thousand rupees have been released in the form of educational scholarships to the children of police employees. Rs 95.8 million were released for support in medical assistance.

As many as Rs 194 million were given as wedding gifts to the daughters of police employees; Rs 0.

9 million were given to the police force in the form of urgent financial assistance; 18.7 million were given to the families of the force in terms of funeral assistance; Rs 68.3 million were given to police employees in the form of farewell grant; Rs 81.5 million were given to the families of police employees in the form of maintenance allowance; Rs 0.65 million were given to the families of police martyrs for the construction of Shahuda houses; Rs 0.2 million were given to police employees in the form of legal assistance.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the problems of the employees have been resolved with the Police Welfare Fund, the income from the department's welfare sources and in the future also all possible relief will be provided to the police employees in all categories of welfare.