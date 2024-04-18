IG Punjab Ensuring Revolutionary Measures For Welfare Of Police Employees
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring revolutionary measures for the best welfare of police employees and their families and the officials posted in all the districts of the province have been provided record relief in every category including health and education etc
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring revolutionary measures for the best welfare of police employees and their families and the officials posted in all the districts of the province have been provided record relief in every category including health and education etc.
Punjab Police Spokesman said that in the first 3 months of the year 2024, more than 81 crore 48 lakh rupees have been spent on the welfare of the force and the welfare branch has provided financial relief to thousands of personnel in all categories.
The Spokesman said that more than 338.3 million rupees 60 thousand rupees have been released in the form of educational scholarships to the children of police employees. Rs 95.8 million were released for support in medical assistance.
As many as Rs 194 million were given as wedding gifts to the daughters of police employees; Rs 0.
9 million were given to the police force in the form of urgent financial assistance; 18.7 million were given to the families of the force in terms of funeral assistance; Rs 68.3 million were given to police employees in the form of farewell grant; Rs 81.5 million were given to the families of police employees in the form of maintenance allowance; Rs 0.65 million were given to the families of police martyrs for the construction of Shahuda houses; Rs 0.2 million were given to police employees in the form of legal assistance.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the problems of the employees have been resolved with the Police Welfare Fund, the income from the department's welfare sources and in the future also all possible relief will be provided to the police employees in all categories of welfare.
Recent Stories
New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school violence
Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses
CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next season
Participants of management course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College meet Gov ..
Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal
Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout
Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected revenue growth
DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive
CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives
UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'
PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif
Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next season52 seconds ago
-
Participants of management course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College meet Governor54 seconds ago
-
Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout4 minutes ago
-
DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive4 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives3 minutes ago
-
PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif4 minutes ago
-
8 injured over land dispute in Bahawalnagar area4 minutes ago
-
Two brothers involved in the murder case arrested in Attock14 minutes ago
-
Two arrested in Attock attempted murder case14 minutes ago
-
Accused of attempted murder arrested4 minutes ago
-
Pb govt gives Saeed Ahmed CO MCM charge4 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for publicly humiliating woman in Jand4 minutes ago