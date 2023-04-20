IGP for intensifying operations in Katcha Areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday ordered to intensify the intelligence based operation against criminals in Katcha Areas of the province.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police, the IGP issued these instructions while reviewing a report based on police actions and performance against criminals in Katcha Areas.

According to the report of period from January 1 to March 31, presented by AIGP Operations Sindh, a total of 189 encounters took place in the Katcha Areas including 63 in Ghotki, 53 in Sukkur, 42 in Kashmore and 31 in Shikarpur.

During these encounters, 19 bandits were killed including five in Ghotki, 8 in Sukkur and 6 in Kashmore. Similarly, four bandits were injured in Ghotki, 27 in Sukkur, three in Kashmore and five in Shikarpur.

The three-month report further stated that a total of 208 robbers were arrested as a result of coordinated police actions in the said areas, including 45 from Ghotki, 51 from Sukkur, nine from Kashmore and 103 from Shikarpur.

The report added that the police protected 11 citizens from Ghotki, five from Sukkur, 90 from Kashmore, and 30 from Shikarpur who were almost victims of honey traps during the said period.