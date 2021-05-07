UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP For Providing Police Support To Customs Teams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

IGP for providing police support to customs teams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that joint operations of police and customs teams should be carried out to eradicate smuggling across the province and police support be provided to the customs teams on priority basis.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on the assistance of the police force in customs operations, at the Central Police Office here on Friday.

The IG Punjab said that if the siege against big fish is tightened to curb smuggling, then the small fish will run away on their own. Therefore, joint operations should be carried out on the basis of information sharing against the culprits involved in the heinous business of smuggling so that the smugglers are caught and be taken behind the bars.

He directed the CCPO Lahore and Additional IG Special Branch to hold monthly meetings with the customs officers to put an end to smuggling and maintain close coordination on the cases and operations registered. He further said that Additional IG Operations should write a letter to all DPOs to provide all possible police support to the customs teams during the operations so that the DPOs would take all possible steps under their supervision in this regard.

He further said that a detailed report on the cases registered in the customs complaint across the province and the latest status of investigation on them should be presented in the next meeting. The IG Punjab nominated AIG Operations at the provincial level and SSP Operations Lahore at the Lahore level, as the focal person for the Customs Department and asked the Collector Customs to keep coordination with focal persons wherever it needs police support in Lahore or Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Basit Maqsood Abbasi, Collector Customs and Asad Rizvi, Regional Director Customs Intelligence.

During the meeting, Collector Customs Basit Maqsood Abbasi apprised the session about the resistance of the smugglers during the customs operations and other issues, while Asad Rizvi, Regional Director, Customs Intelligence, said that the Customs on the information of the Intelligence Branch, Operations are not very effective in the absence of police teams and often face stiff resistance from professional smugglers. Upon which, The IG Punjab directed that joint operations of police and customs teams would tighten the noose around the smugglers and those who challenge the government's writ should be dealt with severely. He further said that in order to eradicate this evil, full preparations should be made against the big crocodiles and operations should be carried out under a regular strategy so that the culprits who have harmed the national wealth through smuggling could be punished. He said that if there was a need for police anywhere in the province to protect the interests of the state, there should be no delay in taking steps in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Additional IG Special Branch Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, DIG Operations Lahore, Sajid Kayani and AIG Operations Syed Zeeshan Raza among other officers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business Punjab All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.