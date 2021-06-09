UrduPoint.com
IGP Inaugurates Police Chowki At Sector D-12

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A police chowki was established at sector D-12, a jurisdiction of Police station Golra to control crime at the area.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman inaugurated the chowki in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) operations, Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations, Mustafa Tanvir, notables at the area, members of reconciliation Committee and other officials of Capital police were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, the IGP said at least nine Jawans were deployed at the choki under the supervision of an assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) to secure the area.

Similarly, two motorcycles of eagle squad and a police mobile would ensure surveillance by patrolling the sector and its adjoining areas up to seven kilometers.

He said the initiative was aimed at promoting community policing, besides crime prevention in the city.

The police could never be succeed against criminals without the help of community, the IGP said while urging the citizens to continue extending their cooperation with the force to unearth anti-social elements.

He said an eagle squad, directly linked with safe city cameras would be launched soon to make the city more safer for the dwellers.

A massive crackdown against beggar mafia was underway who had become a constant nuisance for the locals, said capital police chief.

He appealed the capital residents to lodge complaints against officers involved in malpractices to bring transparency in the department.

A desk was established in that regard at IGP office, he said adding complaints can be registered via helpline 1715.

He said some 1900 Safe City cameras were working in Islamabad while more would be added to it to secure the city.

