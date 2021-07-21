IGP KP for foolproof security of foreigners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari Tuesday visited Abbottabad to inspect security arrangements of foreigners working on various development projects.

During his visit, the IGP chaired a high-level meeting to review the security of development projects and foreigners.

The meeting was also attended by officials of security forces and intelligence agencies.

The IGP directed to provide foolproof security to the foreigners.

He also visited China Pakistan Economic Corridor Sajikot Camp to personally inspect the security measures especially arranged for foreigners.