IGP Sindh presents himself for accountability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting regarding the review and analysis of one-year performance of the Sindh Police at the Central Police Office, and presented himself for the accountability after completion of one year of his deployment as IGP Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting regarding the review and analysis of one-year performance of the Sindh Police at the Central Police Office, and presented himself for the accountability after completion of one year of his deployment as IGP Sindh

He briefed the meeting about the period since he assumed the charge of the post from September 12, 2018 to September 12, 2019.

He also informed about his early, educational, practical and professional life.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that he had worked for seven of the fifteen police departments in Pakistan.

He said that he was well aware of the challenges faced by police in Sindh when he was posted as IGP. He said this was his first posting in Karachi. "I was worried however with the grace of Almighty I successfully dealt with all situations." Sindh Police Chief said that it was also important to know that what was the opinion and thinking of the people for the police and the way the police think about the people. "I often think that after my transfer from here what masses and police officers will opine about me but when I look around I breathe a sigh of relief thinking I am taking all serious steps for the development and well-being of my people and the department.

IGP also shed a light on measures taken by him in line with the directives of court for police reforms.

He also discussed the challenges faced by the Sindh Police in detail including CPEC security, stability of law and order, anti-terrorism measures, tribal quarrels, kidnapping for ransom, street crimes in Karachi, sale / manufacture of Gutka and other such hazardous things, the measures taken, their importance and positive impact on the society.

IGP Sindh said that it was my responsibility to provide policy guidelines, formulate strategic plans, provide resources, audit and inspection, police welfare, reorganizing the departments and he was doing so with team work, he added.

He said that he was not convinced to interfere in the departmental affairs and that was why he had delegated powers to all the senior officers concerned.

He said he was glad that this decision was correct.

They were also informed about IGP's ongoing policy and strategy for the police which included transparency, equality, team building, proper selection de-centralizing, corruption reduction, capacity development, transparent and fair use of resources, rewards and punishment, police welfare and public friendly measures, elimination of "Thana culture", police station reforms, protection of human rights, resolution of public grievances, service delivery and others.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that the five percent quota for transgender recruitment in Sindh police was under implementation. He further said that 12173 complaints had been received during the period mentioned in the District Police Complaint Centers whose resolution was 52.37 percent which was undoubtedly dynamic and effective.

On the occasion, Sindh Police Chief also shared the measures taken in the mega events including Pakistan Super League, IDEAS Expo, annual Tablighi gathering, death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha, Muharram and others.

IGP Sindh apprised the participants about initiation of Karachi Safe City Project, outsourcing the police hospital, setting up mobile workshops in different districts, establishment of finance and forensics, forensic science laboratory project, recommendations for the River Force for Kutcha areas, measures for housing schemes for retired police employees, rehabilitation centers for drug addicts, and others.

Attendees of the meeting also shared their views about measures taken byIGP Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam. They appreciated his efforts which included de-centralization of powers, security of deployment period, focus on community policing, control of corruption, welfare of police personnel and police widows, various campaigns, promoting confidence in field officers, building competition, departmental promotions, check and balance, change of police culture and its improvement, establishment of the Additional IGPs offices in Hyderabad and Sukkur.