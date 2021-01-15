IGP visions Islamabad as `crime free' city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has assigned task to all police officials to make Capital as`crime free' city and ensure safety to the lives of people through high vigilance.

Chairing a meeting at Central Police Office (CPO) here on Friday, he directed for effective policing measures in the city and complete investigation of all pending cases. He constituted special teams for raids in other provinces to ensure arrest of criminals at large . The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (Operations), SP (Investigation) Zonal SPs, SDPOs, DSP (CIA) and other police officials.

The IGP was briefed about the security, law and order and overall steps to curb crime in the city. DIG (Operations) said that those criminals involved in heinous crimes have been arrested and efforts are underway to ensure strict action against street criminals and anti-social elements.

lamabad police chief Qazi Jamil ur Rehman directed to launch effective crackdown against criminal elements.

He asked to accelerate efforts against those involved in street crime, bootlegging, bike and car lifting incidents. The IGP directed SPs to visit the crime scene themselves and conduct investigation of high-profile criminal cases under their own supervision by remaining in contact with complainants or victims.

He said that all SPs should curb crime in their respective areas and brief their subordinates while assigning tasks to them.

The IGP directed for cordoning off certain areas from time to time and conduct snap checking in various locations. The IGP ordered to enhance patrolling in urban as well as rural areas of the city and conduct intelligence based search operations to ensure success. He urged all to accomplish responsibilities with dedication and professional manner. Those involved in indecent and irresponsible attitude would not be tolerated, the IGP said adding that those showing good performance would be encouraged.