IHC Asks Accountability Court To Rehear Acquittal Pleas Of NAB Officers

Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday turned down a decision of trial court for rejecting acquittal pleas of two former director generals of NAB Rawalpindi and an investigation officer in a reference pertaining to misuse of powers.

The court asked the trial court to conduct hearing on acquittal pleas of the accused again.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the decision on petition filed by ex-DGs NAB Colonel (R) Subhu Sadiq Malik, Khursheed Bhandar and former investigation officer Mirza Shafiq.

The court stated that section 36 of NAB Ordinance stopped actions on any practice done in good intention by the officers. The court directed the accountability court to reconsider its decision on acquittal pleas of the three accused after hearing the matter again.

The cases would be admitted as pending before the trial court.

It may be mentioned here that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had prepared a reference against three officers pertaining to misuse of powers. The trial court had rejected the acquittal pleas of three accused who approach the IHC against the decision.

