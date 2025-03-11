IHC Asks Jail Admin To Get Sign Of PTI Founder On Power Of Attorney
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the authorities of Adiala Jaial to present the power of attorney of PTI founder for his lawyers after getting his signatures.
The court instructed lawyer Shoaib Shaheen to give the document of power of attorney to Adiala Jail officials who will present it to the court after getting signed by PTI founder.
IHC's Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the contempt case against jail administration for allegedly not permitting lawyers meeting with PTI founder and not having his signatures on power of attorney.
At the outset of hearing, the jail officials adopted the stance that they were not shared such documents for signatures of PTI founder.
Lawyer Shoaib Shaheen alleged that he submitted the documents to superintendent Adiala Jail for signature but it were not returned.
The court asked the lawyers to share the documents with jail official who will present it to court tomorrow after getting signatures of PTI founder.
The court said that it would also pass an order regarding the matter. It also directed jail administration to to present its report on the subject.
The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till Wednesday.
