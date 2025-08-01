Open Menu

IHC Dismisses Post Arrest Bail Pleas Of Chairman PARC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 07:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed the post arrest bail petitions of Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC)’s Chairman Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali and Director Establishment Division Muhammad Akhlaq Malik in a case pertaining to illegal recruitment.

Justice Muhammad Asif announced the verdict which was previously reserved after hearing the arguments from respondents. Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali and others are accused of making appointments against the rules and regulations in PARC.

A case has been registered in the FIA against the Chairman PARC and others. The court of the Special Judge Central had also rejected the bail application previously, which challenged before the IHC.

