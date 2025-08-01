IHC Dismisses Post Arrest Bail Pleas Of Chairman PARC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 07:35 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed the post arrest bail petitions of Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC)’s Chairman Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali and Director Establishment Division Muhammad Akhlaq Malik in a case pertaining to illegal recruitment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed the post arrest bail petitions of Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC)’s Chairman Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali and Director Establishment Division Muhammad Akhlaq Malik in a case pertaining to illegal recruitment.
Justice Muhammad Asif announced the verdict which was previously reserved after hearing the arguments from respondents. Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali and others are accused of making appointments against the rules and regulations in PARC.
A case has been registered in the FIA against the Chairman PARC and others. The court of the Special Judge Central had also rejected the bail application previously, which challenged before the IHC.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented ..2 hours ago
-
Hurriyat leadership label August 5 annexation as betrayal of Kashmiris’ trust & UN principles2 hours ago
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace13 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal13 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..13 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties13 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away13 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan14 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs14 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million14 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence14 hours ago