Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has stressed the significance of sports activities in student life, saying that students are not healthy if they are not involved in sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has stressed the significance of sports activities in student life, saying that students are not healthy if they are not involved in sports.

He made these remarks while inaugurating a Padel court here at the Islamabad College for Girls F6 on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary, Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, and other officials.

Sanaullah emphasized that besides education, sports activities should also be given priority, as a student should be both mentally and physically fit.

He highlighted the importance of educating women, saying that it is equivalent to educating the whole nation.

Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), highlighted that the inauguration of the paddle court in a government girls' college is particularly significant, as it provides a conducive environment for young women to excel in various fields.

He said that today's young women are determined, talented, and capable of achieving success in every field, and that the government is committed to creating opportunities for them.

The Advisor informed that the government has already established three paddle courts in colleges and distributed over 520 sports kits, 28,000 track suits, and prepared 115 mind game rooms to promote physical and mental development among students.

He also announced plans to construct more paddle courts, five modern futsal grounds, mind games rooms, 100 complete sports kits, 20,000 track suits, and 350 sports bikes in the future.

Sanaullah also praised Federal Secretary Mohyuddin Wani for his passion and efforts to promote sports in educational institutions. He also appreciated the college administration and sports department for their role in making the paddle court a reality.

The Advisor reiterated the government's commitment to empowering youth, especially girls, by providing equal opportunities for a strong future.

Meanwhile, Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary, highlighted the benefits of paddle court sports, which was invented in Mexico in 1969 and has become a popular sport worldwide. She emphasized that the government is taking strong steps to promote sports in the country, as it keeps children physically and mentally active.

She also congratulated Rana Sanaullah and Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani for their initiative, emphasizing that education and health are top priorities under the Prime Minister's vision.

ICG Principal Shazia Shamim thanked Rana Sanaullah,Farah Naz Akbar and Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani for the initiative, stating that ICG students will greatly benefit from the game of Padel.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah inaugurated the Padel court and was also presented with souvenirs at the end of the ceremony.