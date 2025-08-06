Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Under the Green Punjab Mission of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a target of planting 100,000 saplings has been set in Murree.

“The tree plantation campaign is underway at different places in Malka-e-Kohsar Murree,” a Forest Department official said on Wednesday.

He said besides the District Administration and Forest Department officials; children of educational institutions, civil society and local people were participating in the tree plantation campaign.

Cheel, Keel, Chinar and Deodar trees were being planted at different places in the Murree District, he added.

The official said banners regarding the importance of trees had also been displayed at different places in connection with the tree plantation campaign to create awareness among the people about trees.

“Planting trees is a religious and national duty, and protecting them is the responsibility of all of us,” he added.