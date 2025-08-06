Tree Plantation Underway In Murree To Meet 100,000 Saplings Target
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 07:41 PM
Under the Green Punjab Mission of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a target of planting 100,000 saplings has been set in Murre
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Under the Green Punjab Mission of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a target of planting 100,000 saplings has been set in Murree.
“The tree plantation campaign is underway at different places in Malka-e-Kohsar Murree,” a Forest Department official said on Wednesday.
He said besides the District Administration and Forest Department officials; children of educational institutions, civil society and local people were participating in the tree plantation campaign.
Cheel, Keel, Chinar and Deodar trees were being planted at different places in the Murree District, he added.
The official said banners regarding the importance of trees had also been displayed at different places in connection with the tree plantation campaign to create awareness among the people about trees.
“Planting trees is a religious and national duty, and protecting them is the responsibility of all of us,” he added.
Recent Stories
Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target
PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryouts
Third consultative session on restoration of normalcy in merged districts held
NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour kill ..
Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah
ADB, APTMA explore opportunities for enhancing textile exports
Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh
Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar
Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal
PU to ensure quality education through digitalization: VC
Punjab health minister inaugurates Care Connect project
Police arrest 2,056 suspects in July
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target25 seconds ago
-
Third consultative session on restoration of normalcy in merged districts held29 seconds ago
-
NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour killings18 minutes ago
-
Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh20 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal20 minutes ago
-
PU to ensure quality education through digitalization: VC20 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister inaugurates Care Connect project20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2,056 suspects in July20 minutes ago
-
FGRF joins hands with PHA in tree plantation42 minutes ago
-
Governor KP calls for unity of religious leaders to defeat terrorism42 minutes ago
-
Preparations finalized for Bari Imam Urs, anti-encroachment drive underway42 minutes ago
-
Sindh youth affairs department organizes inspirational session and azadi walk at NIC42 minutes ago