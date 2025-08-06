Open Menu

Tree Plantation Underway In Murree To Meet 100,000 Saplings Target

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 07:41 PM

Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target

Under the Green Punjab Mission of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a target of planting 100,000 saplings has been set in Murre

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Under the Green Punjab Mission of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a target of planting 100,000 saplings has been set in Murree.

“The tree plantation campaign is underway at different places in Malka-e-Kohsar Murree,” a Forest Department official said on Wednesday.

He said besides the District Administration and Forest Department officials; children of educational institutions, civil society and local people were participating in the tree plantation campaign.

Cheel, Keel, Chinar and Deodar trees were being planted at different places in the Murree District, he added.

The official said banners regarding the importance of trees had also been displayed at different places in connection with the tree plantation campaign to create awareness among the people about trees.

“Planting trees is a religious and national duty, and protecting them is the responsibility of all of us,” he added.

Recent Stories

Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 ..

Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target

25 seconds ago
 PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryout ..

PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryouts

27 seconds ago
 Third consultative session on restoration of norma ..

Third consultative session on restoration of normalcy in merged districts held

29 seconds ago
 NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digi ..

NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour kill ..

18 minutes ago
 Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah

Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah

19 minutes ago
 ADB, APTMA explore opportunities for enhancing tex ..

ADB, APTMA explore opportunities for enhancing textile exports

19 minutes ago
Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffarg ..

Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh

20 minutes ago
 Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Ha ..

Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar

26 minutes ago
 Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal

Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal

20 minutes ago
 PU to ensure quality education through digitalizat ..

PU to ensure quality education through digitalization: VC

20 minutes ago
 Punjab health minister inaugurates Care Connect pr ..

Punjab health minister inaugurates Care Connect project

20 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2,056 suspects in July

Police arrest 2,056 suspects in July

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan