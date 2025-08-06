Punjab Health Minister Inaugurates Care Connect Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 07:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that patient care remains the government's top priority during the inaugural ceremony of the Care Connect Project at Allama Iqbal Medical College on Wednesday.
Addressing the gathering, the minister highlighted the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to enhance hospital facilities for patients. "Patient care in hospitals is our foremost priority," he stated, adding that individuals who work with honesty and integrity achieve success at every step. He commended Principal Professor Tayyaba Waseem for introducing an undergraduate program aimed at improving patient convenience.
Former Health Minister Professor Javed Akram also spoke at the event, praising the resilience of dedicated workers and the significance of patient prayers.
He described the Care Connect Project as a commendable initiative by Allama Iqbal Medical College.
Principal Professor Tayyaba Waseem emphasized the impact of a doctor's positive attitude, stating, "A doctor's good attitude alone cures half of the patient's illness." She noted that the Care Connect Project was launched to ensure the best possible treatment for patients.
The event concluded with Minister Rafique distributing commemorative shields to students who contributed significantly to the project. Notable attendees included MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Professors Ashraf Zia, Khalid Mahmood, Shahid Sarwar, and a large number of students. Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore joined the ceremony via video link.
