Third Consultative Session On Restoration Of Normalcy In Merged Districts Held

The third consultative sitting of the ongoing series of local jirgas to deliberate on the restoration of normalcy in the merged districts was held on Wednesday in CM’s House, Peshawar with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as its host

The jirga brought together tribal elders, representatives of political parties and concerned members of the provincial and national assemblies from North Waziristan, Upper and Lower South Waziristan, as well as the tribal subdivisions of Wazir, Bettani, Darazinda, and Jandola.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Senator Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, the Chief Secretary, the Inspector General of Police, concerned commissioners, deputy commissioners, and senior police officials also attended the jirga.

The participants held detailed consultations on the current law and order situation and presented unanimous recommendations for the way forward.

They praised the Chief Minister for convening jirgas of tribal elders on peace and security, stressing that peace is a fundamental need. “We want peace, and we stand united against terrorists and terrorism,” they affirmed.

The jirga recommended forming a delegation comprising representatives from the Federal and provincial governments, tribal elders, and political leaders to engage in dialogue with Afghanistan for lasting peace in the region.

Participants emphasised that they aspire to development, which is intrinsically linked to peace and stability. They noted that without a secure environment, no effort towards development and prosperity can yield lasting results.

