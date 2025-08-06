Third Consultative Session On Restoration Of Normalcy In Merged Districts Held
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 07:41 PM
The third consultative sitting of the ongoing series of local jirgas to deliberate on the restoration of normalcy in the merged districts was held on Wednesday in CM’s House, Peshawar with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as its host
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The third consultative sitting of the ongoing series of local jirgas to deliberate on the restoration of normalcy in the merged districts was held on Wednesday in CM’s House, Peshawar with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as its host.
The jirga brought together tribal elders, representatives of political parties and concerned members of the provincial and national assemblies from North Waziristan, Upper and Lower South Waziristan, as well as the tribal subdivisions of Wazir, Bettani, Darazinda, and Jandola.
Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Senator Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, the Chief Secretary, the Inspector General of Police, concerned commissioners, deputy commissioners, and senior police officials also attended the jirga.
The participants held detailed consultations on the current law and order situation and presented unanimous recommendations for the way forward.
They praised the Chief Minister for convening jirgas of tribal elders on peace and security, stressing that peace is a fundamental need. “We want peace, and we stand united against terrorists and terrorism,” they affirmed.
The jirga recommended forming a delegation comprising representatives from the Federal and provincial governments, tribal elders, and political leaders to engage in dialogue with Afghanistan for lasting peace in the region.
Participants emphasised that they aspire to development, which is intrinsically linked to peace and stability. They noted that without a secure environment, no effort towards development and prosperity can yield lasting results.
Recent Stories
Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with senior citizen
CM congratulates Pakistani students on achievement in international nuclear scie ..
Bangladesh national flag hoisted at new chancery to mark People's Uprising Day
Maulana Khabir Azad among religious scholars of all school of thoughts celebrate ..
Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target
PFF to hold first ever-national futsal team tryouts
Third consultative session on restoration of normalcy in merged districts held
NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour kill ..
Sports key to student health: Rana Sanaullah
ADB, APTMA explore opportunities for enhancing textile exports
Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh
Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Traffic warden suspended for misbehaving with senior citizen2 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Pakistani students on achievement in international nuclear science Olympiad2 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh national flag hoisted at new chancery to mark People's Uprising Day2 minutes ago
-
Maulana Khabir Azad among religious scholars of all school of thoughts celebrates Pakistan success i ..2 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation underway in Murree to meet 100,000 saplings target4 minutes ago
-
Third consultative session on restoration of normalcy in merged districts held4 minutes ago
-
NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour killings22 minutes ago
-
Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh23 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal23 minutes ago
-
PU to ensure quality education through digitalization: VC24 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister inaugurates Care Connect project24 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2,056 suspects in July24 minutes ago