Ghazanfar Shah Assumes Charge As New DPO Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 07:21 PM

Ghazanfar Ali Shah officially assumed charge as the new District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, according to a police spokesperson on Wednesday

Upon his arrival, SP Investigation Muhammad Asghar Ulakh warmly welcomed the newly appointed DPO.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Monument) in Police Lines, where a prayer was also offered for the elevation of ranks of the martyred personnel.

Later, DPO Shah held an introductory meeting with SDPOs, SHOs, and the office staff at the District Police Office, where he outlined his priorities for the district's law enforcement.

“I am honored to lead the police force in a historic district like Muzaffargarh,” said DPO Shah, vowing to work with dedication and integrity. He emphasized that only honest and hardworking officers would be part of his team.

