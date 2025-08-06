NA adopts resolutions on Palestinian support, digital harassment and honour killings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution reaffirming Pakistan’s historic and unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom, dignity and justice. The resolution, moved by PPP lawmaker Shazia Marri, expressed deep concern over the continuing and escalating Israeli military aggression in Gaza, which has resulted in the killing of civilians and widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure.

It strongly condemned recent statements and actions by Israeli authorities indicating plans for the long-term occupation of Gaza, forced displacement of its population, and attempts to erase the Palestinian identity of the territory. The resolution also denounced the use of starvation, siege, and collective punishment as tools of war, emphasizing that these acts constitute war crimes under international law.

The House called upon the United Nations and the international community to fulfill their moral and legal responsibilities by taking immediate and concrete steps to end Israeli military aggression in Gaza, ensure the protection of civilians, and guarantee unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance. It further urged that the occupying power be held accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and that the Palestinian people be supported in their quest for justice and self-determination.

The resolution also urged the government to continue to raise its voice for the Palestinian cause at all international forums, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In another resolution, moved by Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the House urged the federal government to strengthen the legal framework to ensure strict punishment for unauthorized video recording, cyber harassment, and digital defamation.

It stressed enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies, including digital forensic units, to investigate and respond promptly and effectively. The House also called for targeted public awareness campaigns on digital rights, legal remedies, and safe reporting channels, in addition to establishing dedicated complaint desks in police stations. It further recommended introducing educational modules on digital ethics, privacy rights, and anti-harassment laws in institutions.

The National Assembly also adopted a resolution strongly condemning the unlawful acts of so-called honour killings. Moved by Shahida Rehmani, it emphasized zero tolerance for such acts and proposed the formation of an interprovincial task force for coordinated action to curb these crimes.