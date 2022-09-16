ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued a stay order against handing over of capital's cricket grounds to private companies by the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the case against the custody of cricket grounds. Petitioner's Lawyer Adil Aziz Qazi adopted the stance that the citizen had to pay the money if the cricket grounds were made out source.

He said that the MCI had no authority to out source the play ground of Federal capital.

However, the MCI's lawyer adopted the stance that it was difficult to get the procession of these grounds.

The corporation was handing over these grounds to private companies so that these could be looked after in a good way.

The court stopped the MCI from out sourcing the cricket grounds and adjourned hearing of the case till September 25.