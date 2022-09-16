UrduPoint.com

IHC Stops Out Sourcing Of Capital's Grounds

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 05:30 PM

IHC stops out sourcing of capital's grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued a stay order against handing over of capital's cricket grounds to private companies by the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the case against the custody of cricket grounds. Petitioner's Lawyer Adil Aziz Qazi adopted the stance that the citizen had to pay the money if the cricket grounds were made out source.

He said that the MCI had no authority to out source the play ground of Federal capital.

However, the MCI's lawyer adopted the stance that it was difficult to get the procession of these grounds.

The corporation was handing over these grounds to private companies so that these could be looked after in a good way.

The court stopped the MCI from out sourcing the cricket grounds and adjourned hearing of the case till September 25.

Related Topics

Hearing Cricket Islamabad Money September Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

4 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

4 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.