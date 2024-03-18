Open Menu

IHC Summons CDA Chairman, Others In Contempt Of Court Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 10:29 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad and the Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Captain (retired) Anwar-ul-Haq, in a contempt of court case

The Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA were summoned for not implementing the court’s order regarding the transfer of plots to citizens.

Justice Babar Sattar heard the contempt of court application of a citizen on Monday.

The court remarked that transferring public properties according to the law was the responsibility of the civic body.

The court summoned the CDA chairman, Member State Tariq Salam Marwat, and DG Land, for the next hearing due to non-compliance with court orders.

It may be mentioned here that the court had declared ban on the transfer of plots "illegal".

The Chairman CDA banned the transfer of plots based on FIA directives, which only restricted the civic body to transfer the plots that were under consideration in the specific cases.

