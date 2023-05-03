UrduPoint.com

IIUI Bids Farewell To Dr Ayaz Afsar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

IIUI bids farewell to Dr Ayaz Afsar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A farewell ceremony was arranged at the new campus in honour of outgoing Vice President Academics of International Islamic University (IIU) Professor Dr Ayaz Afsar who retired on Wednesday.

Other than Dr. Ayaz Afsar, the farewell ceremony was joined by the Acting IIUI President Dr Nabi Bux Jumani, Vice President Research and Enterprise, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed along with Deans, Directors and senior faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jumani appreciated the efforts of Dr. Ayaz Afsar saying that his prudent approach, sane opinion and patience have led the Academics wing towards unmatchable progress and vision.

He said that the university would keep benefiting from his insights as being one of the varsity's prudent contributors. Dr. Ayaz Afsar shall always be consulted to guide in the light of his experiences, he added.

He thanked Dr. Ayaz for his untiring work, honesty, selfless and altruistic services he granted to the university.

Dr. Jumani also conveyed high regards and apperception by Worthy President IIUI who wished for a peaceful and prosperous life for Dr. Ayaz.

On the occasion, reminiscing his more than three decades journey at IIUI, Dr Ayaz hailed the mentors he had worked with. In addition, he specially mentioned Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, saying that he found his approach and vision above all.

He also appreciated Dr. Hathal's leadership and his keen approach to set IIUI on track for progress.

He said the team he worked with has truly all the potential to make IIUI a leading international university across the globe.

He also thanked the Vice Presidents and Deans for their appreciation and kind words in the farewell.

He discussed his immense love and bonding with IIUI saying that the university that faced many ups and downs, now, has been put on the pathway of the progress and prosperity that has been followed by the recent management.

