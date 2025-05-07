IIUI Open House Showcases 100 Student Projects, Attracts Industry Attention
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) hosted its 14th annual open house on Wednesday at the University's new campus.
The event featured nearly 100 innovative projects presented by students from the Departments of Civil Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.
A key highlight of the event was the active participation of industry representatives, who not only evaluated the students’ work but also selected several participants for job placements and paid internships.
Students showcased a diverse range of projects addressing real-world problems through creative engineering solutions. Among the standout innovations were solar-powered systems designed for use in agriculture, automobiles, and healthcare; artificial intelligence-based kits; health monitoring devices; smart energy meters; water distribution systems; grid-tie inverters; and other power generation technologies.
To recognize outstanding efforts, students were awarded shields and cash prizes.
The awards were distributed by President IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, who commended the faculty for maintaining the tradition of organizing the open house. Addressing the closing ceremony, he described the event as a symbol of a promising future and a source of optimism for overcoming contemporary challenges.
He noted that many of the showcased projects have the potential to serve society meaningfully. He also emphasized the importance of addressing social apathy alongside academic excellence.
Earlier, the event was inaugurated by Vice President, Administration and Finance, Prof. Dr. Abdul Raheman, who visited the project stalls and praised the students for their innovative thinking and their active engagement with industry professionals.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Dr. Sakhi Jan, in charge of the open house, remarked that the event served as a vital bridge between academic research and industrial application, allowing students to translate their hard work into practical contributions.
