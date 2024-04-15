- Home
Illegal Mini Grid Station Spotted Supplying Power To Shops, 19 More Caught Pilfering Power
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Official teams of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 19 consumers stealing electricity through different tactics in MEPCO Sahiwal circle areas and detected an illegal mini grid station at Jamal Deen Wali in Sadiq Abad involved in the illegal supply of electricity to around 25-30 shops.
MEPCO spokesman said in a statement on Monday that a Mepco team from Jamal Deen Wali, Sadiq Abad, spotted and raided a mini grid station in Rajan Pur Kalan that was operating under the supervision of a person identified as Khalil and stealing power from the national grid for supply to around 25 to 30 shops operating there.
The nineteen other power pilferers were found stealing electricity through direct ‘Kunda’, loop system or meter reverse technique, the spokesman said and added that six of these illegalities at the expense of the national exchequer were spotted in different parts of Sahiwal city, six others in Arif Wala division, six more in Pakpattan division areas and another from Chichawatni.
The MEPCO teams took conductors and meters in possession after detaching them from the system and imposed heavy penalties on power pilferers.
SDOs of sub-divisions concerned have also sent applications to police stations concerned for registration of cases against power pilferers, the release concluded.
