Illegal Stock Of Fertilizer Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Department have recovered illegal stock of fertilizer during a special crackdown against hoarders of fertilizer and pesticides across the district on Saturday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the Agriculture Department under the supervision of Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Iqbal Niazi along with Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala Mohsin Alam launched a crackdown against hoarders of fertilizer and pesticides.

The team raided at Kot islam Kabirwala and recovered illegal stock of fertilizer worth Rs 8,00,000 and registered FIR against the owner of the godown, Shaukat Ali.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal Niazi said that the crackdown would continue on the daily basis without any discrimination. He said that no one would be allowed to loot farmers through selling fertilizer and pesticides on high rates. He said that the seized fertilizer would be offered to farmers on controlled rates.

