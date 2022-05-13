UrduPoint.com

Immediate General Elections Is The Only Solution Of The Political Crises: Barrister Saif

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif Friday has said that the country is facing serious challenges and immediate general elections is the only solution to the political crises

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of journalists headed by Sardar Naveed Alam, President Abbottabad Press Club.

The Advisor to CM further said that the provincial government is taking measures to provide a media colony to the journalists of Abbottabad as this is the second-largest city in the province after Peshawar.

He said that an annual grant to the Abbottabad Press Club will be ensured as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was also sponsoring press clubs in other districts of the province.

Barrister Saif said that press clubs need to play a role in improving the professionalism of journalists, joint efforts will promote responsible journalism.

He said that positive criticism of the performance of the government is the fundamental right of the media. There should be good relations between the government and the press clubs as good relations between the two are essential for the survival of democracy and the solution of public problems.

While admiring the measures taken by the Abbottabad Press Club for the well-being of the journalists he said that the life insurance initiative for its members was commendable and worthy of imitation. He also told that the provincial government was planning to hold training program to enhance the capacity of journalists.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that in the present era, social media is gaining dominance over other media and those who use it for journalism also need to be trained.

Earlier, President Abbottabad Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam briefed the advisor regarding the welfare measures taken by the Press Club for the journalists including laptops, motorcycle, life insurance and other facilities.

He also requested the provincial government to ensure the provision of a media colony and payment of annual grant for the Press Club and also to ensure payment of annual grant forPress Club.

Special Assistant Muhammad Ali Saif congratulated the President, General Secretary and Cabinet members on the one-year extension of the Abbottabad Press Club Cabinet and assured all possible cooperation.

