Implementation Of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 Demanded
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 11:42 PM
Following a dynamic consultation here on Thursday, stakeholders convened to urge the finalization of rules vital for the effective execution of the Sindh Agriculture Workers Act 2019
The Second Meeting of the Provincial Stakeholders Alliance (PSA) held to discuss the law for women agricultural workers in Sindh.
The event was organised by the Sindh Human Rights Commission, Awaz Foundation Pakistan: Centre for Development Services and NARI Foundation.
Iqbal Detho, Chairperson of Sindh Human Rights, emphasized the imperative of enforcing all provincial labor laws in alignment with constitutional provisions and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions.
Highlighting key constitutional articles and conventions, Detho underscored the significance of freedom of association, collective bargaining, gender equality and social security in the workplace.
Labour Officer Reejo Mal, during his address, shed light on the Rules of business for the Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act 2019, marking a groundbreaking legislative milestone in South Asia.
He said the rules have been sent to ILO for review and after that those would be sent to Law department for vetting.
Notably, he said, the act mandates provisions for women workers in the agricultural sector, ensuring their welfare, safety and rights.
The consultation also witnessed discussions on amendments to existing labour laws and the introduction of progressive measures such as the provision of transport, separate facilities for female workers, and the establishment of District Vigilance Committees (DVCs) to enforce the Sindh Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 2015.
Moreover, initiatives such as the Sindh Maternity Benefits Act 2018 and the Sindh Home Based Workers Act 2018 signify the province's commitment to address gender disparities and provide a conducive environment for all workers.
In a significant move, the Sindh government is poised to repeal 22 outdated laws, consolidating them for further streamlining labor regulations and ensuring comprehensive protection for workers.
Those who also spoke on the occasion included Shafqat Larik, Farhat Parveen, Barrister Rida, Akram Khawaja, Abdul Hameed Sheikh and others.
