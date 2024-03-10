Imposters arrested for fraudulently posing as law enforcement officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Sunday apprehended a man impersonating senior police assistant. In a recent development, Wah Cantonment Police officials have apprehended an individual who was reportedly posing as an assistant to a senior police official from Rawalpindi.

According to police sources, the suspect, identified as Ijaz Ahmed is alleged to have deceived numerous individuals, particularly a woman, out of several million rupees while masquerading as an assistant to a high-ranking police officer. Following a complaint filed by the female resident, the authorities took swift action, leading to the arrest and subsequent incarceration of the accused.

