Imposters Arrested For Fraudulently Posing As Law Enforcement Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Sunday apprehended a man impersonating senior police assistant. In a recent development, Wah Cantonment Police officials have apprehended an individual who was reportedly posing as an assistant to a senior police official from Rawalpindi.
According to police sources, the suspect, identified as Ijaz Ahmed is alleged to have deceived numerous individuals, particularly a woman, out of several million rupees while masquerading as an assistant to a high-ranking police officer. Following a complaint filed by the female resident, the authorities took swift action, leading to the arrest and subsequent incarceration of the accused.
