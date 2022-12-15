Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

(@Abdulla99267510)

The federal minister has asked Imran Khan why he did not prove even a single allegation of corruption levelled by him against political opponents.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is whining, and shrieking just to get an NRO to save himself in the corruption cases.

Marriyum Aurangzeb asked Imran Khan why he did not prove even a single allegation of corruption levelled by him against political opponents.

Commenting on Imran Khan's azadi march, she said the real freedom would only be achieved when the country would get rid of the conspiratorial Fitna.

Earlier, she tweeted in response to Imran Khan's decision to dissolve the assembles on Dec 17.