UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Making Desperate Attempts To Get NRO: Marriyum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 15, 2022 | 01:43 PM

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

The federal minister has asked Imran Khan why he did not prove even a single allegation of corruption levelled by him against political opponents.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is whining, and shrieking just to get an NRO to save himself in the corruption cases.

Marriyum Aurangzeb asked Imran Khan why he did not prove even a single allegation of corruption levelled by him against political opponents.

Commenting on Imran Khan's azadi march, she said the real freedom would only be achieved when the country would get rid of the conspiratorial Fitna.

Earlier, she tweeted in response to Imran Khan's decision to dissolve the assembles on Dec 17.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Azadi March Maryam Aurangzeb

Recent Stories

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

5 minutes ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

1 hour ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.